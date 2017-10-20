Capital has unique Cuban food festival

Islamabad :The Islamabad Marriott Hotel in collaboration with the Cuban embassy has brought a first-of-its-kind Cuban food festival to the federal capital.

Sponsored by the Turkish Airlines, the festival will begin tomorrow (Saturday) attracting food enthusiasts from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas. It will offer an exciting menu prepared by internationally acclaimed Cuban chef Gioelkis Sosa Hernandez, who told ‘The News’ he would use only the finest and freshest ingredients to create an exotic menu, which combined healthy eating with tasty flavours.

General Manager of the Islamabad Marriott Hotel Roy Kappenberger, Cuban ambassador GabrielTiel Capote and general manager of the Turkish Airlines Selim Ecrili met reporters ahead of the festival.

The Cuban ambassador said his embassy was pleased to work with the Islamabad Marriott Hotel to present authentic Cuban cuisine to Pakistani guests. “Cuba is famous for excellence in food and for its wonderful cultural heritage as well as the amazing cultural performances. Our embassy in Islamabad hopes that everyone will enjoy a slice of Cuban food along with the very lively performances by the professional cultural troupe from Cuba,” he said.

The Islamabad Marriott Hotel general manager said the management felt privileged and excited to give everyone an opportunity to explore the mouth-watering delights from the exquisite cuisine of Havana bringing native ingredients to serve the most authentic dishes to all lovers of the unique Cuban cuisine.