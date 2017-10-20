NUST moves up in QS Asian University Ranking

Islamabad :According to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asian Ranking 2018, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Pakistan, has moved up the ladder to No. 91 in the Asian region – this latest position by NUST is a whopping 38 ranks higher than 2014, and 21 ranks higher than 2017.

NUST is the only Pakistani university that stands among the top 100 in Asia. NUST has been consistently improving its overall position in Asian University Rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds, UK, since 2014.

The QS rankings are one of the most influential university rankings in the world; these are carried out on the basis of academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citation per paper, paper per faculty, staff with PhD, and internationalization.