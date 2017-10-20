Sir Syed’s role in education lauded

LAHORE :Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Prof Dr Mohammad Nizamuddin has said Sir Syed’s struggle focused to uplift the Muslim community through acquiring modern education.

He was addressing a seminar organised by Punjab University Pakistan Study Center to pay tribute to Sir Syed Ahmad Khan on Thursday. He advised the students to study Sir Syed Ahmed Khan‘s role in promoting education, religion and science.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, Dean Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, Acting Director Pakistan Study Centre Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, great grandson of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Syed Muhammad Asadullah, Prof Dr Aqdas Ali Kazmi, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Dr Nizam said Sir Syed had played an inspirational role and it would inspire students of the future as well. Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir said among the galaxy of great men produced by India in the second half of the nineteenth century; Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was the brightest star. His greatness was to be measured by the impression he made on society and the transitional effect on thoughts and actions of Muslims of India especially. Sir Syed Ahmad Khan stands prominent as a thinker, reformer and a dynamic force promoting modern education, tolerance and consciousness. He paved the way for modernity and a large-hearted tolerance.

Prof Dr M Iqbal Chawla and Syed Muhammad Asadullah threw light on religious, educational and political contributions of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

UoE: University of Education (UoE) organized a speech competition to celebrate 15 years of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan at Township Campus on Thursday.

Students of different campuses of the university participated in the event. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-e-Azam talked about the achievements of Higher Education Commission (HEC) in 15 years. He said establishment of HEC was a hallmark in our education history.