Fri October 20, 2017
Business

October 20, 2017

JazzCash, Fori Mazdoori collaborate

KARACHI: JazzCash has joined hands with Fori Mazdoori to empower millions of blue-collared workers through a unique form of digital inclusion, a statement said on Thursday. Under the partnership, blue-collared workers who have no access to the internet can now register themselves with Fori Mazdoori by simply visiting a JazzCash agent and filling out all relevant details, it added.

