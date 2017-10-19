NGO slams 98pc transport budget spending on bus project

PESHAWAR: Expressing serious concern over spending of a major share of the transport budget on the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit, Chief Executive of Omar Asghar Khan Foundation, Rashida Dohad, said on Wednesday 98 percent of the transport budget of the province was being spent on the project which was an injustice to other parts of the province.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that the provincial government allocated Rs46.6 billion for transport in the budget of which Rs44.6 billion were specified for the Bus Rapid Transit.

The remaining amount would be spent on transport-related projects across the province, which is very meagre, she said.

Rashida Dohad said that they were not against the project, but allocation of such a huge amount for it was beyond understanding. She also criticised the provincial government for the minimum allocation and non-utilisation of funds in the Local Government Department.

The provincial government had also failed to launch enough projects for the well-being, education and development of women, she added.