Kakar says squash contests will be held in Balochistan

National Games

KARACHI: Squash matches in the National Games will be held in Balochistan, not in Islamabad, said Balochistan Squash Association (BSA) chairman Sher Ali Kakar while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that recently Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Arif Hassan had assured him that the matches of squash moved to Islamabad would be brought back to Balochistan.“President POA said that he was misguided about the unavailability of squash courts in the province,” said Kakar, adding that Balochistan successfully conducted squash in the previous edition of National Games in not so good conditions. “Now we have two squash complexes. So why can’t we hold squash events successfully? Some elements don’t want to give due recognition to Balochistan. They maneuvered to move squash contests to Islamabad,” said Kakar.

He added that the decision to move squash to Islamabad was taken by using the parallel squash body of Balochistan.

Kakar said that they wanted all matches of all disciplines of the National Games to be held in the province. He added that all disputes in the Balochistan Olympic Association were due to some misunderstandings and now they have been settled and all stakeholders are now united to work for the betterment of sports.“The National Games are being held in Balochistan after many years,” said Kakar, adding that no information was given to BOA regarding the allocation of funds for the National Games. “According to our information, a big amount of the funds has already been spent so it is our right to have the information about the spent funds,” he added.