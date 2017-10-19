Second ‘Children Lok Mela’ opens at IMCG

Islamabad :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Wednesday opened the second 'Children Lok Mela' under the popular slogan of `Harnessing Culture with Education’ in collaboration with the Training Wing of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

The event was organised at the Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), G-6/1-4, featuring a number of colourful activities including artisans-at-work, live folk musical performances by artists and traditional drummers (Dholis), traditional food stalls, traditional horse dance and many other attractions.

Adviser to the Prime Minister for PM’s Educational Reforms Programme Ali Raza, Director General of the Federal Directorate of Education Hasnat Qurrreshi, Executive Director of the Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed and Deputy Mayor of Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Naqvi were the special guests at the opening ceremony of the mela.

The FDE DG commended the efforts of Lok Virsa and Dr. Fouzia Saeed for infusing a new spirit in students about the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan. He assured Lok Virsa of full cooperation of the FDE for the successful implementation of the programme series.

The Lok Virsa ED said her institution had been working for the last two years in close collaboration with the FDE to inculcate knowledge in children about various facets of Pakistani culture, particularly folk crafts.

"The response is worth mentioning,” she said thanking the FDE Training Wing for their unstinted support in this project. The ED added that the Lok Virsa had launched a one-year program series in the name of 'Craft is Knowledge', which was aimed at perpetuating traditional skills, promoting master artisans and above all, creating awareness among children (age group: 7-16 years) about folk crafts.