Prostate removal through Bipolar Turp introduced at LGH

LAHORE For the first time in any government hospital, new technology to remove prostate called Bipolar Turp, has been introduced at Lahore General Hospital.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab told the participants of the workshop held at Urology Ward of General Hospital that heart patient especially have by-pass or peacemakers would be specially benefitted from this method of treatment. He congratulated Prof Dr Mohammad Nazir on successful induction of Bipolar Turp and called upon young doctors to get benefit of it. He said as per directions of the Punjab government all departments of General Hospital were being upgraded.

Addressing the workshop, Prof Dr Mohammad Nazir said minimum blood is wasted in this type of treatment for prostate removal and patient is discharged within 24 hours as well. He said General Hospital is the founder institution for this modern treatment and it would be low cost also. He called it team work and congratulated entire staff of the Urology Department of the hospital.

Kodoo: Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq visited Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Wednesday to inquire after noted comedian Javaid Kodoo who has undergone an operation for stomach ulcer.

According to a handout issued here, Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sabir and other clinicians briefed the minister on the ailment of the artiste. They said Javaid Kodoo was a chronic patient of stomach ulcer and the ulcer had burst due to which emergency operation was carried out by a team of doctors under the supervision of Prof of surgery Dr Afsar Ali Bhatti, and now the patient was recovering.

Kh Salman Rafiq said that Javaid Kodoo was a great artiste who had spent his whole life to bring smile on the faces of people. He said the government would bear all expanses of the treatment of the very famous artiste. He directed the hospital administration to provide all possible facilities to the actor.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Kh Salman Rafiq also visited Jinnah Hospital. He took a round of different wards and review the treatment facilities as well as cleanliness arrangements in the hospital. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements, especially cleanliness and hygienic conditions in the wards and washrooms.

Kh Salman Rafiq appreciated the efforts of Principal Prof Rashid Zia and MS Dr Sohail Saqlain for ensuring good arrangements in the hospital. The minister also reviewed the development work going on in the hospital. The consultants of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) briefed the minister on the revamping plan of Jinnah Hospital.

Blood transfusion: Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Punjab Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah Wednesday has said blood transfusion services in teaching hospitals would be transformed on modern lines and it would be automated with the technical support of Punjab Information Technology Board and Institute of Blood Transfusion Services.

“The pilot project will be initiated at Jinnah Hospital,” he said while presiding over a meeting for taking initiatives for modernization of blood transfusion service in the teaching hospitals.

Experts from PITB, IBTS, Additional Secretary Health (Tech) Dr. Salman Shahid, and MS Jinnah Hospital Dr. Sohail Saqlain attended the meeting.

Najam Ahmed Shah directed to prepare implementation modalities related to start the project at Jinnah Hospital.