Minister for enhancing trade ties with Indonesia

LAHORE :Minister for Industries Sheikh Allauddin emphasised to plan an exhibition for two to three days in Jakarta, Indonesia, for Pakistani potential exporters in targeted sectors. He said the exhibition would help enhance the exports of Pakistan.

He suggested holding seminars and increasing high-level exchanges so that the investor relations could be enhanced at every level. He said this while chairing a meeting for exploring potential areas of collaboration between Indonesia and Punjab at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Wednesday. He said, there was a need to focus not just big companies but also SMEs for better results and PBIT would extend every possible support in this regard.

In the formal discussion, PBIT CEO Jahanzeb Burana said that investment opportunities in Punjab were optimistic. There is a possibility to collaborate in the fields of auto parts, rice, surgical instruments, footwear and many other products, he added.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Malik Tahir Javaid shared the figures regarding the trade between the two countries. He said that Indonesia was a rice consuming country so Pakistan could take full advantage of it as it produced a huge quantity of rice.

Rescue Challenge: The 6th National Rescue Challenge was concluded at Emergency Services Academy on Wednesday. Head of UN-OCHA Pakistan Ms. Heli Uusikyla and Mr. Edward G. Pearn were the guests of honour of the ceremony. The purpose of conducting the challenge was to encourage emergency services staff, across the country, to enhance their skills and competencies to meet challenges resulting from increasing number of emergencies.

Congratulating the participants, Rescue-1122 DG said that Rescue-1122 had become a symbol of safety to citizens for providing services without any discrimination in average response time of seven minutes. He said it was an opportunity for all emergency services of Pakistan to enhance their professional skills. The new initiative of the Punjab-Motorbike Ambulance Service was a model for SAARC countries.

District Emergency Services Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan won the 6th National Rescue Challenge whereas Gujranwala district secured 2nd position. 14 rescue teams from Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhaw, Balochistan, Rescue Wardens from Sialkot and Lahore University of Management Sciences participated in seven challenges including trauma, fire fighting, water rescue, swimming, deep well rescue and height rescue challenges.