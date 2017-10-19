Thu October 19, 2017
Lahore

October 19, 2017

41,000 tickets issued

LAHORE :City traffic police (CTP) issued 41,000 tickets to non-registered number plates bearing vehicles. Traffic police took action against 2,484 vehicles with no registration number plates. Traffic police also got four cases registered against shopkeepers under Motor Vehicle Ordinance and Section 188 of PPC. Meanwhile, city traffic police will display flexes on 5,000 rickshaws regarding traffic awareness.  

