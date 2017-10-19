41,000 tickets issued

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :City traffic police (CTP) issued 41,000 tickets to non-registered number plates bearing vehicles. Traffic police took action against 2,484 vehicles with no registration number plates. Traffic police also got four cases registered against shopkeepers under Motor Vehicle Ordinance and Section 188 of PPC. Meanwhile, city traffic police will display flexes on 5,000 rickshaws regarding traffic awareness.
