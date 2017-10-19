Land reclaimed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has reclaimed land of an expatriate worth Rs8m. OPC Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said this while presiding over a meeting. Afzaal Bhatti said Arshad Javed, settled in Saudi Arabia, filed a complaint that he bought six acre, two kanal agricultural lands in Burewala, Vehari district but he could not get possession of 19 kanal and seven marla by the owners.
