Thu October 19, 2017
Lahore

October 19, 2017

Land reclaimed

LAHORE :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has reclaimed land of an expatriate worth Rs8m. OPC Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said this while presiding over a meeting. Afzaal Bhatti said Arshad Javed, settled in Saudi Arabia, filed a complaint that he bought six acre, two kanal agricultural lands in Burewala, Vehari district but he could not get possession of 19 kanal and seven marla by the owners.

