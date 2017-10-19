FIA traces accused with dangerous game in mobile

LAHORE :Acting on the information provided by the US authorities regarding a possible kidnapping or suicide attempt by some teenagers on the pattern of Blue Whale, the FIA, Lahore, traced the accused who were involved in the game.

According to FIA Lahore Cyber Crime Circle Deputy Director Shahid Hassan, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Interpol Washington, the US, had intimated them about a video of kidnapping of a teenager boy. He said the US communicated to the Pakistani authorities on Tuesday that kidnapping could be a part of Blue Whale game or teenagers were playing a game on the pattern of Blue Whale game. The FIA official said a team of FIA traced the suspects within no time. The team conducted search at two locations of Gulshan Ravi and Johar Town but accused Ms Nosheen Shahzad and Suliman Shahzad were not available at the provided addresses.

The FIA official said that the team then located the suspects' geographical location and traced both Suliman and Nosheen at another location of Johar Town. “Both suspects were interviewed initially and it is found out that Suliman is 14 years old and Nosheen is his mother. The mobile phone of Nosheen was in use of his son Suliman in which the alleged content related to kidnapping clip/video in SNAPCHAT was available,” he said, adding the mobile phone had been seized for further probe.