Engro Polymer announces dividend

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL) on Wednesday declared an interim cash dividend of 45 paisas/share after a decade.

EPCL’s revenue during the nine months of 2017 ended September 30, 2017 grew to Rs20.39 billion as compared to Rs16.61 billion during the same period of the last year attributable to higher PVC resin demand due to overall economic growth in the country.

The company maintained its focus on operational excellence and achieved the highest-ever PVC & VCM production for any quarter and for nine months.

The company announced net profit of Rs1.947 billion, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs2.93 during the period under review as compared to Rs31,848 and EPS of Rs0.05/share during the corresponding period of the last year.