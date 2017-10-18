Time to act

This refers to the article, ‘Economic security’ (Oct 15), by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer says that Pakistan’s economic security is so far the most neglected element of our national security. The country’s economy is facing the following four major threats: external account, fiscal deficit, circular debt and an unsustainable debt. If a nation is economically unsustainable, it can be defeated without fighting a war. Disintegration of Russia is a living example of the same. In the article, the writer highlights the fact that Pakistan possesses immense potential in different areas. For example, the country is the second largest pea producer in the world, fourth largest cotton and sugarcane producer, fifth largest milk producer, fifth largest onion producer, sixth largest date producer, eighth largest rice producer, ninth largest wheat producer and tenth largest orange producer.

Despite these impressive rankings, our economy isn’t flourishing. Have our policymakers ever considered how to exploit all these resources and mitigate threats to our economic security? The fact is that nobody has taken corrective measures for the revival of the economy. Instead of discussing serious issues, parliamentarians are busy in blaming each other. The authorities should come up with a solution so that the country’s economy can be strengthened.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan (Karachi)