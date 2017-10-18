Eight held by FIA over travelling on fake papers

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested eight passengers, including an agent on the charges of travelling on bogus documents.

They were about to board the plane for Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Portugal. Upon checking the passport of M Usman, the FIA personnel found that there was a fake residence visa stamp of Ukraine on it. During investigation, the accused told about his seven more companions who were also trying to fly with him.

The FIA authorities have arrested all the passengers, including M Nadeem, M Usman, M Idrees, M Zeeshan Khalid, Asrar Aziz, Moazzam Maqsood, Irfan Anwar and Shahzaib Tariq. Human traficker held: A team of FIA Tuesday arrested an alleged human trafficker from Sambrial on Tuesday. It was told that accused M Munir was involved in sending people abroad. The team had also recovered Pakistani passports from his possession.

Breast cancer awareness walk held: A breast cancer awareness walk was held here at District Headquarter Hospital on Tuesday. Doctors, paramedical staff and members of the civil society participated in the walk. The walk started from the DHQ Hospital and ended at Munir Chowk.

Addressing the participants, the speakers stressed upon the need to create awareness among the people about this disease. Awareness pamphlets were also distributed among the citizens. Eight-member dacoit gang busted: The CIA police have arrested eight members of a dacoit gang and recovered illegal weapons, cash and motorcycles from them. Accused Muzaffar Iqbal, Kashif, Adnan, Arshad, Ghazanfar, Akram, Kashi, Zain Babar were allegedly involved in looting the people throughout the province. They were wanted to the police in various cases.

In preliminary investigations, the accused had also confessed committing a large number of dacoities and kidnappings. Police have recovered rupees 0.1 million, three motorcycles and six pistols from them.