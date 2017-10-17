Imran submits £100,000 details to SC

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday submitted to the Supreme Court details of £100,000 with regards to the disqualification case being heard against him.

CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, is heading the three-member bench, which is hearing PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi's petition against Imran seeking his disqualification for owning offshore companies and receiving foreign funding for the party. The documents submitted stated that Imran only contested and won the 2002 and 2013 elections and did not take part in the 2008 polls. It stated that Imran Khan had foreign currency accounts in two banks in Pakistan but after 2000, he did not have any account outside the country.

The reply claimed that the amount had only initially been retained, but parts of it were later remitted to him by the company. According to the details provided in Khan’s latest statement submitted to the SC, he was initially informed by the directors and shareholders of Niazi Service Ltd. (NSL) in 2003 that approximately 100,000 pounds had been retained by the NSL for legal costs after a County Court decision against them in UK. However, after an appellate court decision in their favour, NSL transferred 40,000 pounds to his account in May 2014. Furthermore, 42,456 euros were remitted to him after NSL reached a settlement with the tenant of the London flat in two instalments in 2007 and 2008. The 40,000 pounds were declared to the FBR and the ECP since Khan was an MNA during the period.

However, the 43,456 euro amount was only declared to the tax authorities and not to the ECP because the PTI chief had ceased to remain the MNA in 2008. “The position, earlier, taken qua the remaining almost GBP 100,000 retained by NSL in 2003 was based on memory, incorrect advice, absence of requisite record, lack of documentary information,” the statement said. By 2013, money in the account had been spent so there was nothing to show in the financial documents for the 2013 elections. Meanwhile, Jahangir Tareen also submitted detailed record to the SC of land he has leased.

The record submitted to the court comprised 10 volumes. The record includes details of land leased by the PTI leader in Rahim Yar Khan and the 18,500 acre land he aquired via private lease.