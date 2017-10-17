Tue October 17, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 17, 2017

PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: The in-charge of the Department of Economics at the University of Swat, Prof Umar Hayat, successfully defended his PhD thesis.

The public defence of his PhD dissertation was held at the University of Peshawar (UoP). Prof Umar
Hayat had conducted research on “The Dynamics of Fiscal Policy: Panel Data and Analysis”.

Dr Mohammad Naeem, a former chairman of the Department of Economics, UoP, was his supervisor. Dr Abdul Qayyum of Comsats, Wah Cantt, served as his external examiner.

