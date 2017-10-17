CDA writes letter to MCI for return of 5 vans

Islamabad :The Additional Director of Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) Wing of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has written a letter to the Director Administration to recover the five double cabin rescue vans that are currently being used by high officials of CDA and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI). It has been underlined in the letter that recovery of these vehicles is necessary because otherwise the E&DM Wing would not be able to perform its duties in case of any emergency like situation.