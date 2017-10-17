Draft bill for separation of PIMS from Bhutto Varsity approved

Islamabad :The Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) Monday approved the proposed draft bill to amend the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Act, 2013.

The meeting of CCLC was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister of Law, Zahid Hamid and was attended by Minister for State for CADD, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Khawaja Zaheer, Secretary Cabinet, Secretary Establishment, Secretary Law and other members.

Dr. Tariq briefed the committee members about the proposed draft bill and replied to queries put forth by members of the Committee. On approval of proposed bill by the Committee, Dr. Tariq said, efforts would be made to bring the proposed bill on the agenda of the next Cabinet meeting which is expected tomorrow (Wednesday).

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) was established under the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Act, 2013 and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was made a hospital of the university. Out of the existing strength of about 4,000 employees in SZABMU, only 22 opted for university.

CADD decided to restore the status of PIMS as a teaching hospital and a draft bill was prepared in consultation with other relevant divisions. The draft bill was sent to the Prime Minister as a summary through Law Ministry.