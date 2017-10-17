Tue October 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

October 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Train stop

Train stop

LAHORE :The Inauguration of train stop of Khyber Mail was inaugurated at Renala Khurd Railway Station on Monday. According to a press release, on the occasion Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent, Lahore, Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar, Divisional Engineer M Ahmad Qureshi, Assistant Engineer Farhat Abbas Gondal, MNA Renala Khurd Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, MPA Ch Alauddin and local dignitaries were present.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement