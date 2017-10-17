tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :The Inauguration of train stop of Khyber Mail was inaugurated at Renala Khurd Railway Station on Monday. According to a press release, on the occasion Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent, Lahore, Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar, Divisional Engineer M Ahmad Qureshi, Assistant Engineer Farhat Abbas Gondal, MNA Renala Khurd Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, MPA Ch Alauddin and local dignitaries were present.
LAHORE :The Inauguration of train stop of Khyber Mail was inaugurated at Renala Khurd Railway Station on Monday. According to a press release, on the occasion Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent, Lahore, Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar, Divisional Engineer M Ahmad Qureshi, Assistant Engineer Farhat Abbas Gondal, MNA Renala Khurd Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, MPA Ch Alauddin and local dignitaries were present.
Comments