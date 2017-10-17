Train stop

LAHORE :The Inauguration of train stop of Khyber Mail was inaugurated at Renala Khurd Railway Station on Monday. According to a press release, on the occasion Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent, Lahore, Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar, Divisional Engineer M Ahmad Qureshi, Assistant Engineer Farhat Abbas Gondal, MNA Renala Khurd Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, MPA Ch Alauddin and local dignitaries were present.