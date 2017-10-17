Man on the run after killing neighbour

One person was arrested and another was on the run after murdering a 26-year-old man in Scouts Colony, Metroville III, on Monday in an attack that police said was driven by misconstrued notions of honour.

Gadap Town SP Chaudhry Saifullah identified the victim as Tauqeer Haider and said he was shot once in the chest. The cop said one of the suspected killers, Daniyal, was arrested later in the day.

“Daniyal told us that he carried out the attack with and on the behest of his friend Arif Dasti, a neighbor of Tauqeer who suspected that he had a relationship with his [Arif’s] sister,” said the SP.

The officer added that efforts were afoot to track down and apprehend Arif at the earliest. Tauqeer’s body had been handed over to his family after medico-legal formalities at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. No FIR had been registered.