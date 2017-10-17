Holiday, early pay for Hindu govt workers on Diwali

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday for all staff members of the Hindu community, including those associated with local government institutions, on October 19 (Thursday) on the occasion of Diwali.

A notification to this effect was issued by the provincial chief secretary on Monday. It states: “The government of Sindh is pleased to declare October 19, 2017 (Thursday) as a holiday for the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali for all the offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporation and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh.” Moreover, the provincial government has also announced that half of the monthly salary and pension amount would also be released for Hindu workers.

New CM adviser

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, who was serving as special assistant to the Sindh chief minister on katchi abadis, has been elevated to the post of adviser to the Sindh CM. A notification to this effect was issued by the Sindh chief secretary in the light of Sindh Advisers (Appointments, Powers, Functions, Salaries, Allowances, and Privileges) Act, 2003.