Panasonic defines new frontiers of technology at GITEX

DUBAI: Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF) is showcasing a full line-up of advanced innovative solutions at GITEX Technology Week 2017, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Key highlights of Panasonic’s showcase at GITEX this year are – Stadium Mapping Solution, Dome Projection Mapping Solution, Transparent Screen, 360o Live Camera, latest Compact Cinema Camera EVA 1 and the Interactive Solution. The other products displayed at the booth are a series of visual solutions; office automation, rugged mobile computers and communication solutions.

The immersive picture quality of Panasonic’s latest line-up of projectors and lenses, which are showcased at GITEX 2017, have already gained global recognition through permanent installationassignments at museums, theatres, theme parks and events all over the world. The recent Dubai Festival City project (United Arab Emirates), that uses Panasonic’s latest projectors, has secured two Guinness world records for ‘World’s Largest Water Screen Projection’ and ‘World’s Largest Permanent Projection Mapping’.

With these latest projection mapping solutions one can deliver absolute immersion in temporary/permanent installations in single/multi-projection layouts. The new technology creates realistic image projections that can be adopted in different businesses and retail settings. These solutions bring in a high level of excitement to sports, musical or any mega events at large stadiums.

Mr. Hiroki Soejima – Managing Director, PMMAF says, “Middle East is one of the major drivers for global economy, and GITEX is a platform that helps us showcase our latest and pioneering technology that cement the future of various industries in the region.”**