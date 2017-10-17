Tue October 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rupee weakens

Rupee weakens

The rupee fell against the dollar on Monday due to fresh surge in the demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said. The rupee closed weakened at 105.40 against the dollar in the interbank market as compared to the last week's closing of 105.35. “The domestic currency lost some grounds on dollar buying from importers and companies,” a currency dealer said. In the open market, the rupee gained 25 paisas to trade at 107 and 107.25 against the greenback. It was traded at 107.25/50 on Friday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement