Rupee weakens

The rupee fell against the dollar on Monday due to fresh surge in the demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said. The rupee closed weakened at 105.40 against the dollar in the interbank market as compared to the last week's closing of 105.35. “The domestic currency lost some grounds on dollar buying from importers and companies,” a currency dealer said. In the open market, the rupee gained 25 paisas to trade at 107 and 107.25 against the greenback. It was traded at 107.25/50 on Friday.