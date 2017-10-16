Mon October 16, 2017
October 16, 2017

Bleak picture

All Pakistani shareholders of major institutions are claiming that the country’s economy is lingering under several external quagmires that need to be handled properly.

The right time to revamp economic policies is now, otherwise, the old system will generate even more drawbacks. Lawmakers and policymakers must take better initiatives to strengthen the economy.

Wajahat Abro (Shikarpur)

