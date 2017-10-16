Citizen moves SHC against illegal detention, fake case by PAF housing scheme director

The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the director of a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) housing scheme and the Sindh prosecutor general on a plea filed by a citizen alleging that he was harassed and a bogus criminal case was registered against him by the director.

The petitioner, Zubair Bashir, submitted that on September 7 he along with his employer and others went to visit a 30-acre tract of land in Malir owned by his employer, Abdul Rehman. The piece of land, as per the petition, is located adjacent to the PAF housing scheme.

Bashir submitted that the director of the housing scheme, Zafar Iqbal Khan, came along with security personnel and unlawfully detained him, Rehman and the others in the housing scheme’s administration room for a period of some hours.

The petitioner stated that Khan tried to pressure his employer, Rehman, into transferring his property in the housing scheme’s name. However, he added, that when Rehman refused to do Khan’s bidding, the latter had all of them booked in a false case pertaining to illegal trespassing on private property.

Bashir requested the court to quash the FIR registered against him, Rehman and the others by the PAF housing scheme’s management as the case had no basis in fact.

After hearing the petitioner out, the SHC bench issued notices to the housing scheme’s director and the Sindh prosecutor general to submit their comments at the next hearing scheduled for November 11.

Land case

In a separate case, the SHC issued notices to Allama Usmani Cooperative Housing Society and others on a lawsuit for possession of two plots in the society.

Plaintiff Sohail Ahmed maintained that he purchased two plots, measuring 1,493 square yards, from Naseem Ahmed Siddiqui before the sub-registrar Liaqatabad town on June 18, 2014.

Siddiqui had purchased the land through an auction proceeding from the high court in 1999.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant had agreed to hand over the possession of the properties to him as soon as the court transferred the possession to him. However, Siddiqui died on September 22, 2014 and later his legal heirs refused to accept the registered agreement of sale.

The court was requested to direct the defendant’s heirs to hand over the possession of properties as well as direct the Allama Usmani Cooperative Society to mutate the properties in favor of the plaintiff.