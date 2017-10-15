UK army chief meets corps commander

PESHAWAR: General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of General Staff of UK Army, met Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt at the Corps Headquarters here on Saturday.

The general was given a detailed briefing on Operation Raddul Fasaad, border management, TDPs’ return and the mega development and rehabilitation projects undertaken by Pakistan Army for the uplift of tribal people in different parts of Fata.

During his visit to a forward post at Khyber Agency, he was briefed on the achievements and culmination of Operation Khyber-IV and Pak-Afghan border fencing.

Later, General Nicholas visited historical Khyber Pass and witnessed the traditional legacy of tribal culture.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pak Army.

Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt accompanied the visiting dignitary during the visit.