Sun October 15, 2017
National

October 15, 2017

Case lodged against JUI-F for holding rally at football stadium

PESHAWAR: The Sports Directorate authorities lodged a case against the leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) for holding a public rally at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium here on Saturday.

Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan told the Faqirabad Police Station officials that the workers of JUI-F held the convention despite a ban.

They said the workers broke the locks of the stadium and force their entry into the ground to hold a rally there.

He added that the government had banned all kinds of political activities in the stadium.

The Faqirabad Police Station lodged a case against the local leadership of the JUI-F and started an investigation.       

