IHC reserves verdict on bulletproof car given to CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved judgement in a plea regarding provision of a bullet-proof vehicle to the former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chuadhry, after hearing the arguments of litigants at length.

A single judge bench, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, reserved the judgement.

The interior secretary and Islamabad chief commissioner appeared in-person along with complete record in connection with provision of the bullet-proof vehicle and submitted the federation’s stance before the bench.

The secretary interior, however, apprised the court that there was no precedent of providing bullet-proof cars to former CJPs and that such practice was discriminatory under Article 25 of the Constitution.

Sheikh Ahsanuddin, counsel for the Iftikhar Chuahdry, apprised the court that the government had decided to provide bullet-proof vehicles to Justice Chaudhry and all other retired chief justices of the apex court, a few months ago.

Subsequently, after completing the arguments placed by the litigants before it, the court reserved judgement to announce it later.