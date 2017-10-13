Event held to mark National Disaster Day

CHITRAL: An event to mark the National Disaster Day was organised in Chitral here on Thursday.

The district administration in collaboration with University of Chitral and Agha Khan Agency for Habitat had organised the event to promote awareness among the people about natural and man-made disasters and to minimise the damages in a calamity. Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar was the chief guest on the occasion.

The participants put

forward various suggestions to minimise the casualties

and other material loss in case of a disaster and stressed

for participation of local

people in the disaster risk management to benefit

from their experiences to minimise damages in case of a disaster.