PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week starts tomorrow

LAHORE: In the lead up to the 7th PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week [#PLBW17] being held from the 14th to 16th of October 2017, the Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC) shares information on their evolved bridal show concept, participating designers along with growing corporate synergies.

Geo TV is the main media partner of this event. Enlarging the scope of the bridal platform, this year at #PLBW17 the council welcomes two distinct set of shows: In the early evening, the PFDC brings to fashion week bridal and trousseau shows for popular, commercially acclaimed brands.

Later in the evening, the PFDC presents shows from luxury design houses. Also showcasing this year are Ali Xeeshan, Fahad Hussayn, Misha Lakhani, Nomi Ansari, Saira Shakira, Sana Safinaz, Sania Maskatiya, Sadaf Fawad Khan Bridals, Shamsha Hashwani and Shiza Hassan.

The early evening show platform will welcome Ahmad Sultan, Faiza Saqlain, Farah & Fatima, IVY Couture by Shazia & Sehr, JEEM by Hamza Bokhari, Sara Rohale Asghar, Tabya Khan, and Zuria Dor.

Sehyr Saigol, Chairperson of the PFDC, has said, “We work tirelessly to ensure the integrity of our platforms be it luxury/prét or bridal, and to make sure each fashion week is an authentic and much anticipated platform to set trends, define style, introduce new concepts and talent.