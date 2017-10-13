Travel agency worker robbed of Rs0.3 million near Hotel Metropole

A travel agency’s employee was deprived of around Rs300,000 cash near Hotel Metropole on Thursday evening by two robbers. The suspects also shot at a traffic policeman who tried to intervene to save the citizen.

The incident took place near the Avari Towers. Artillery Maidan Police SHO Salman Waheed told The News that the employee of a travel agency, Aamir, had withdrawn cash from the agency’s account from a private bank’s branch located in Kharadar. “As soon as Aamir reached the travel agency, he was held hostage on gunpoint by two suspects,” the SHO added.

Waheed said the robbers knew he had drawn cash and placed it in his jacket’s pockets. As soon as he stopped his motorbike, the robbers specifically made away with Aamir’s jacket.

He clarified that a traffic police cop, armed with a weapon, was standing at the Avari Tower hotel’s signal when the incident took place. He even opened fire on the two men when he saw them looting a citizen but they still managed to flee.

Denying reports of the traffic police’s bulletproof jacket saving him when hit in the exchange of fire, the SHO added that the suspect fired back but the cop was safe. At the time of speaking to the scribe, the SHO said the agency’s human resources manager, Kashif, was sitting inside his station to have an FIR registered.

However, the SHO initially failed to tell the exact amount robbed in the incident but reports emanating later in the evening placed the amount at around Rs300,000. Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khowaja sought a detailed inquiry report from Deputy Inspector General of Police South immediately. He directed the DIG South to investigate the case effectively, in the light of evidences available, and to hand over the task of early arrest of the culprits to a special team.