Fri October 13, 2017
October 13, 2017

Heal the world

This refers to the editorial, ‘Words and venom’ (Oct12). One wonders how can PML-N leader Captain Muhammad Safdar accuse the Ahmadi community of being ‘disloyal to Pakistan?’ Doesn’t he know that some of the companions of Quaid-i- Azam were Ahmadis, and that many others diligently served the armed forces and other organisations after the creation of Pakistan.

Those parliamentarians who were either thumping the desks or remained silent during the speech of the PML-N leader are not aware of the views of Quaid-i-Azam on the status of minorities in Pakistan.

Dr Najeeb A Khan (USA)

