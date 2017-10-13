Reversal of COMSATS sackings demanded

Islamabad: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association strongly condemned the termination of more than 300 COMSATS employees and demanded its immediate reversal.

The sacked people include daily wage workers, contractual employees along with advisers and faculty members. Many of them had joined the organisation more than 10 years ago.

Their services were terminated without following the set procedures, the FAPUASA claimed in a statement. It added that the COMSATS was a public sector institute but the management was managing it as a private property.

The association said it demanded the COMSATS restore all employees after declaring the terminations void. It also requested the president, PM and science and technology minister to take notice of the 'illegal' sackings and ensure their reversal.