Woman attacked with knife in Lahore

LAHORE:A woman was attacked with a knife by an unidentified man on a motorcycle in a housing society in Lahore on Thursday.

According to Geo News, the woman, G*, said that she was returning to her house from a park within the housing society when the attack occurred. She shared that she fell to the ground but couldn’t feel any pain but people surrounding her told her that she is bleeding. The survivor was taken to a nearby hospital where she received 22 stitches. The woman had come from Saudi Arabia three-days ago for her son’s marriage.

However, the survivor’s family claimed that they will not pursue the case further as they don’t want unwarranted attention. The family didn’t even file a complaint with the police. The attack is closely timed with a series of similar incidents in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Gulshan-e-Jamal vicinities.

On October 7, a 25-year-old woman was attacked with knives by two unidentified men in Gujranwala. N*, who was standing outside her house, was injured after the attackers stabbed her with knives and rode away on a motorcycle. She was shifted to Civil Hospital soon after the incident happened. “The victim’s husband was involved in a financial transaction that may have gone awry,” DSP Raza Awan said. “The incident’s motive could be animosity.” Suspect still at large in Karachi

Even after 18 days, the police in Karachi have yet to arrest the unidentified attacker. So far, police have arrested 35 suspects but they were set free after they couldn’t be linked to the attacks.

Police have also issued the CCTV footage along with physical details of the attacker and announced a reward Rs1 million for his arrest. Thirteen cases of knife attack have been registered by police and Counter-Terrorism Department. The attacks occurred from September 25 to October 5.

*Names withheld to protect survivors’ identities