Fri October 13, 2017
Business

Reuters
October 13, 2017

Rupee strengthens

The rupee inched up in the interbank foreign exchange trade on Thursday due to lower dollar demand from importers and corporate sector, dealers said. The rupee rose three paisas to 105.39 against the dollar from 105.42 in the previous trade.

Currency dealers said the currency pair remained range-bound, but track little gains on soft dollar demand. However, the rupee was quoted at 107.30/60/dollar as compared to 107.40/60 in the open market.

