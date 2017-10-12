Combating hepatitis

Pakistan’s hepatitis crisis has been in the making for many years and its time we did something about it. Now Pakistan’s 1st National Hepatitis Strategic Framework (NHSF) 2017-2021 has been launched with a target to reduce chronic cases of Hepatitis B and C by 10 percent – and new cases of Hepatitis B and C by 30 percent – by 2021 as part of vision to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030.

The NHSF was launched by the Pakistan Health Research Council (PHRC), the Ministry of Health, and the World Health Organization (WHO). The NHSF is trying to halt viral hepatitis transmission and to ensure everyone has access to prevention, care and treatment services. It is hoped that this framework will also incorporate mandatory blood screenings before marriage as these will go a long way in preventing further spread of hepatitis.

Tasneem Yaseen (Lahore)