Dr Baig leaves for Tunis

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, President Hon. Consular Corps Sindh, Karachi, and Hon. Consul General of Yemen, left for Tunis to attend the 8th Board of Directors meeting of FICAC representing Pakistan. The meeting is hosted by Hon. Jelil Bouraoui, President of Association of Honorary Consuls in Tunis, from 12th to 15th Oct, 2017. Dr. Baig, who is also the Regional Chairman of Southern Asia, would present report on the regional countries.