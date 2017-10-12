Explosives defused in Bannu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: The bomb disposal unit officials on Wednesday defused explosives in Domail area, police sources said. The sources said that the militants had planted the explosives along the Bannu-Kohat Road in Domail. The locals, the sources said, informed the police about the presence of explosives on the roadside. They said the BDU officials rushed to the spot and defused the explosives.
