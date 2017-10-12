Thu October 12, 2017
October 12, 2017

Explosives defused in Bannu

BANNU: The bomb disposal unit officials on Wednesday defused explosives in Domail area, police sources said. The sources said that the militants had planted the explosives along the Bannu-Kohat Road in Domail. The locals, the sources said, informed the police about the presence of explosives on the roadside. They said the BDU officials rushed to the spot and defused the explosives.

