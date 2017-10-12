Thu October 12, 2017
Sports

October 12, 2017

PHF releases allowances of national hockey team

KARACHI: PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed has said that allowances and dues of Pakistan’s senior team players and officials have been released and will be transferred in their accounts within a day or two. He said that the delay happened because PHF’s department concerned was busy organising a local tournament. Pakistan hockey team is currently playing the Asia Cup in Dhaka.

