PHF releases allowances of national hockey team

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed has said that allowances and dues of Pakistan’s senior team players and officials have been released and will be transferred in their accounts within a day or two. He said that the delay happened because PHF’s department concerned was busy organising a local tournament. Pakistan hockey team is currently playing the Asia Cup in Dhaka.
KARACHI: PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed has said that allowances and dues of Pakistan’s senior team players and officials have been released and will be transferred in their accounts within a day or two. He said that the delay happened because PHF’s department concerned was busy organising a local tournament. Pakistan hockey team is currently playing the Asia Cup in Dhaka.
Comments