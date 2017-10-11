AKU Inter-University Football Tourney enters quarters

KARACHI: SZABIST, IBA, DUHS, TIP, PNEC-NUST, IoBM, AKU and GU have qualified for the quarter-finals of 15th AKU Inter-University Football Tournament underway here at the AKU Sports Centre Ground.

SZABIST will take on IBA; DUHS will play against TIP; PNEC-NUST will play against IoBM; host will take on GU in quarter-finals.Meanwhile, a recent match played between DUHS and GU ended in a 0-0 draw.

SZABIST recovered from 0-1 down in the first half to eventually beat FAST-NU by 3-2 score. Shariq Khan, Naqi Jaffri and Bilal Raza scored one goal each for the winners. Zain Afzal and Rana Salar Ali scored one goal apiece for the losing side.SSUET defeated IBA by 1-0 score with Kamran Mengal scoring the lone goal of the match.