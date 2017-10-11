PHC stops NAB from inquiry against DG PDA

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday stopped the NAB KP from holding an inquiry against the director general of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) about the appointment of standing counsels for the PDA cases.

A division bench issued notice to chairman and director general NAB KP. They were directed to explain their position about the legal questions raised in the writ petition. The court issued notice in the writ petition filed by PDA standing counsels, who are senior lawyers, including Jamal Afridi, against the NAB for initiating inquiry over their appointments as standing counsels in the PDA. The lawyers submitted that PDA had appointed them as standing counsels for their 800 cases being heard by different courts.