Imran’s father dismissed from govt service for corruption: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party Saeed Ghani said that there is no comparison between Zardari family and Imran Khan Niazi's background as Asif Ali Zardari's father was a well known businessman in Sindh and his grandfather had established Sindh Madrasatul Islam where father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was educated, whereas Imran Khan's father was dismissed from government employment on corruption charges.

Reacting to the speech of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, Saeed Ghani said that Imran Khan is facing money laundering charges in courts and he is surrounded by criminal and corrupt individuals. He said Imran Khan admitted that jet black terrorists were treated in his hospital.