Karachi: Rs0.3m robbed from Soldier Bazaar mosque

Four robbers made away with Rs0.3 million in a heist reported at a mosque in the city’s Soldier Bazaar area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Imran Jakhrani, station house officer of the Nabi Bux police, said four robbers entered Qadri Mosque in Parsi Colony at around 2:00am.

The thieves used a back entrance and beat up a mosque official, Rehmatullah, before tying him down with ropes.

The robbers then collected the money, most of it donations, from a cupboard in one of the mosque’s rooms.

They managed to make a clean getaway with the cash and a shotgun that the mosque administration had kept for a security guard.

SHO Jakhrani said there was no guard at the mosque for the past few months.

He said the mosque’s prayer leader, Fareeduddin Qadri, had come to the police station to lodge a complaint and FIR, No. 164/17 under section 458/380/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), was registered on Rehmatullah’s complaint.