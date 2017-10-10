Aniq scores hat-trick to star in IBA triumph

KARACHI: Aniq Lakhani fired three goals to help Institute of Business Administration (IBA) record a 3-0 triumph against Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC-Nust) in the 15th AKU Inter-University Football Tournament here at the AKU Sports Centre Ground.

In another match, Institute Of Business Management (IoBM) defeated Fast-National University (Fast-NU) by 2-1. Aatir Khan and Ammar Hussain scored one goal each for the winners, while Rana Salar Ali scored the only one for the losing side.

The match between Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) and Hamdard University (HU) ended in a 1-1 draw. Shoaib Ahmed scored for SSUET, while Ismail Baloch Askani produced the equaliser for HU in the match.