Charity drives held at SLS schools

Rawalpindi All campuses of Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori & High School held multiple activities and events in their Charity Week drive, says a press release.

The school theme of the second term is Kindness and learning how to collect funds for causes is one of the things students learn. Students hold charity drives, charity carnivals and use recyclables to create sellable items in collecting funds for different causes.

The SLS, New Lalazar campus held a charity carnival to raise funds for Bostaan’ilm School, a non-profit afternoon-hours school that uses two SLS campuses rent-free to educate underprivileged children. Prior to the carnival, teachers conducted small sessions in the classrooms talking to their students about the concept of charity and helping others.

A small assembly with a poem and skit presentation kick-started the charity carnival. The poem was sung by Montessori students impersonating sunshine saying that together we could bring change by doing good deeds and helping others. The skit by the primary students highlighted the same idea of helping others through one’s own resources. A “Charity Train” made up of Montessori students depicted different ways in which one can do acts of kindness like by caring for others, by greeting others with a smile, donating to legit organisations etc.

After the assembly all the students proceeded towards the school ground which was decorated with buntings of red and white with multiple food and games stalls. The students bought tickets to play games and enjoy delicious snacks, all proceeds benefitting Bostaan’ilm School.

Section Head, Saira Noor appreciated her teachers and students effort in learning about kindness and charity. She emphasized that this spirit of helping others should remain the same throughout the year.