Dengue fever outbreak in Bhara Kahu getting under control

Islamabad :The outbreak of dengue fever in Bhara Kahu area of the federal capital is losing its intensity, at least for the last six days as only nine confirmed patients of dengue fever have been registered with the hospitals in Islamabad from the area.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that in last 48 hours, only three patients have been tested positive for dengue fever in Islamabad hospitals from Bhara Kahu area while in last six days, a total of nine confirmed dengue fever patients from the area reached hospitals in the federal capital.

Data also reveals that previously on average five to seven confirmed patients of dengue fever were being reported from Bhara Kahu area daily. To date, a total of 68 confirmed patients of the infection have been reported from Bhara Kahu, the number that has been reported in hospitals in Islamabad while well over 10 patients from the area have been registered with Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi in last two weeks.

In last six days, a total of 22 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from the federal capital of which three are residents of Rawalpindi while another three reached hospitals in Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The dengue fever outbreak that hit Bhara Kahu area has started losing intensity and the situation at the moment is well under control, said Additional District Health Officer at ICT Health Department Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Durrani while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

He added that extensive prevention and control measures along with field activities being carried out to eliminate larvae of dengue fever vector and adult mosquitoes in the affected areas in Bhara Kahu has played vital role in controlling the outbreak.

The number of confirmed patients of dengue fever being reported from Bhara Kahu area is on the decline for the last six days however fumigation and awareness drives are being run on regular basis to keep situation under control, said Dr. Durrani.

According to details, a total of 186 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever so far at the public sector hospitals in Islamabad of which 42 are residents of urban area of the federal capital while 97 are from rural areas in Islamabad.

To date, a total of 19 confirmed patients of dengue fever from Rawalpindi have reported at hospitals in Islamabad. Another five patients registered at Islamabad hospitals are from Punjab province including two each from Murree and Jhang and one from Sialkot while six patients reached hospitals in the federal capital from AJK.

To date, as many as 17 confirmed patients of dengue fever registered at Islamabad hospitals are residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including eight patients from Peshawar, five patients from Mardan and two patients each from Haripur and Bannu.