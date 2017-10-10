GCU signs MoU on research collaboration

LAHORE :Government College University (GCU) and National Centre for Physics (NCP) Monday signed an MoU for research collaboration.

According to a press release, GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and NCP Islamabad Director General Prof Dr Hafeez R Hoorani signed the eight-point accord. Speaking on occasion, the GCU VC lauded the role of NCP in promotion of research in the fields of Physics and breaking the isolation of Pakistani researchers from the international scientific community and to establish links among academia, industry and research institutes for the intellectual growth.

Prof Hafeez R Hoorani said NCP Islamabad was a national user facility for people who had sound knowledge and expertise in physics and allied disciplines. He said the centre had scientific cooperation agreements with several international centres of scientific excellence and learning The GCU and NCP Islamabad agreed to hold joint international conferences, workshops, seminars and invited talks for promotion of research in Physics and allied disciplines.