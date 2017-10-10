Healthy eating urged to ward off diabetes

LAHORE :The Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab has said for the safe future of the nation parents should educate children to adopt healthy physical and eating habits to save them from diabetes.

He was addressing a workshop held at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences on “Pregnancy & Diabetes its complications and treatment” on Monday. Professors, young doctors and medical students of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College attended the workshop. Prof of gynaecology Dr Nuzhat Khawaja, sugar specialist Prof Imran Hassan Khan, Dr Maliha Hameed, Dr Salman Shakeel and Dr Fatima Hamdani spoke on the disease of diabetes, problems and prevention especially for mother & child and answered the questions.

Prof Dr Ghias-un-Nabi said comparatively our women are more lethargic and inactive and as per statics of World Health Organization 23 percent Pakistani women are caught of fatness which results in diabetes. He said if parents are diabetic then there would be more chances that their children also become the victim of the same disease.

He called upon that by following Islamic principles and balance diet we can save ourselves from diabetes.