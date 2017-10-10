QAU VC refuses to quit

Islamabad :Amid calls for his removal on the charges of corruption and administrative failures, Quaid-i-Azam University Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Ashraf has refused to step down.

The VC told 'The News' that having served the university to the best of his abilities since his appointment three years ago and thus, improving the standard of its education and administrative affairs, he found no rationale for relinquishing the charge before completion of term.

"I wouldn't succumb to the pressure of vested interests seeking my removal and will stay put to continue taking the best possible administrative decisions for the university," he said.

The academic activities have been suspended in the country's premier university for many days due to the strike of the Quaid-i-Azam Students Federation against the expulsion of colleagues over recent violence, poor facilities, higher fee, and shortage of hostels.

In a recent armed clash, several students representing two ethnic councils had suffered injuries. After inquiry, the administration expelled and rusticated the culpable students and fined many others.

The VC said major demand of strikers was to reverse punishment of their colleagues over the violence but the administration didn't have authority to do reverse the punishments and instead, it could place the matter before the syndicate for decision.

The suspension of academic activities on campus led the QAU Academic Staff Association to seek the intervention of the federal education ministry and Higher Education Commission for the VC's removal over maladministration and financial embezzlements.

In separate letters written to university's pro-chancellor and federal education minister Engineer Balighur Rehman and HEC chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, ASA president Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that Prof Javed Ashraf’s performance as VC was disappointing and therefore, he was unsuitable to continue in the office.

He said the VC had failed to bring resources to the university and approve the Rs2.8 billion PC-1 for the university and increased tuition fee due to mismanagement to the misery of students. The ASA president said the university was facing the worst kind of administrative challenge as the registrar, controller examination and additional registrar all were on forced leave, while the treasurer had been sent back to his parent department.

He also accused the VC of defying the university's syndicate on important financial matters, including the investment in a private bank and said Prof Javed Ashraf had long failed to appoint the director planning and maintain good relations with the syndicate and HEC. The ASA president said the intervention of the education minister HEC chairman for the resignation of the QAU VC would help salvage the country's leading varsity.